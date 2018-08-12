Report: Jalen Ramsey Suspended 1 Week for Ripping Local Media on Twitter

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will reportedly have a week off during the preseason because of his conduct toward local reporters.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jaguars suspended Ramsey for one week after he criticized local reporters "for what he believes is unfair treatment of his teammates especially Dante Fowler. He authored several tweets in support of his teammates and disdain for local media."

One of Ramsey's tweets was directed toward Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union and included the hashtag #LameAssReporters:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

