Report: Jalen Ramsey Suspended 1 Week for Ripping Local Media on Twitter

Report: Jalen Ramsey Suspended 1 Week for Ripping Local Media on TwitterAugust 12, 2018
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will reportedly have a week off during the preseason because of his conduct toward local reporters.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jaguars suspended Ramsey for one week after he criticized local reporters "for what he believes is unfair treatment of his teammates especially Dante Fowler. He authored several tweets in support of his teammates and disdain for local media."
One of Ramsey's tweets was directed toward Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union and included the hashtag #LameAssReporters:
Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey
@phillip_heilman you know you done messed up right? Lol if y’all want war, we got sum for y’all. & Iknow the rest of y’all (you know who you are) gone read this too so just know #LameAssReporters
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
