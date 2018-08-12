Report: Jalen Ramsey Suspended 1 Week for Ripping Local Media on Twitter

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, left, has a discussion with field judge Terry Brown (43) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will reportedly have a week off during the preseason because of his conduct toward local reporters.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jaguars suspended Ramsey for one week after he criticized local reporters "for what he believes is unfair treatment of his teammates especially Dante Fowler. He authored several tweets in support of his teammates and disdain for local media."

One of Ramsey's tweets was directed toward Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union and included the hashtag #LameAssReporters:

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

