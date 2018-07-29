Impact MLB Trades That Could Still Go Down Before the Deadline

0 of 4

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

We've already seen a flurry of activity on the summer trade market, and there's still ample time for contenders to add another piece or two for the stretch run.

The non-waiver trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, after which time players will need to clear waivers in order to be dealt.

Top available starting pitchers J.A. Happ, Cole Hamels and Nathan Eovaldi have already found new homes, as have relievers Brad Hand, Zach Britton, Jeurys Familia and Joakim Soria.

Mike Moustakas, Eduardo Escobar and Asdrubal Cabrera were also all dealt to contenders on Friday.

Those moves all came on the heels of the Los Angeles Dodgers landing the biggest rental on the market when they sent five prospects to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for Manny Machado.

What deals might still be forthcoming?

Ahead is a look at four impact trades that still have a very real chance of going down before the deadline.