Bayern Munich Chief Confirms PSG Talks over Jerome Boateng Transfer

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed centre-back Jerome Boateng is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a move to the French capital this summer.

The defender has been touted as a possible departure from the Allianz Arena this summer, and Rummenigge confirmed PSG hold the advantage in the race for his signature, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

"At the moment there is no direct contact between the clubs. But there is contact between his agents and PSG. We have to wait, if we could find a basis for a transfer.

"Now we have to wait and see whether at the end of the day we find a basis on which we can agree on a transfer. We have to find a transfer fee that would be acceptable for both.

"In principle, we have enough players at this position, even if Jerome leaves."

According to the report, Boateng is valued between €50 million (£44 million) and €60 million (£53 million), though Rummenigge said Bayern and PSG are yet to begin negotiations directly.

Sport Bild's Christian Falk reiterated as much and posted an update on Tuesday that no agreement was close:

Manchester United are also believed to be shopping for a defender this summer, and Kicker (h/t Liam Corless of the Manchester Evening News) reported Boateng is one of those attracting their interest.

Rummenigge's remarks go slightly against Bayern manager Niko Kovac's recent comments that Boateng was set to remain at the Allianz Arena, however.

Amid talk of the Germany international leaving the club, Kovac recently told reporters: "I know Jerome quite well and I'm confident that he will stay with Bayern. I know that Thomas [Tuchel] is still looking for one or two good players, maybe he will look at us, but it will not be easy to get our players."

Bayern have a stocked reserve of talent in central defence with Mats Hummels and Niklas Sule the likely pair to start should Boateng leave. Javi Martinez and youngster Lars Lukas Mai are also options, and Goal's Ronan Murphy provided an update on the links with Stuttgart and France star Benjamin Pavard:

United manager Jose Mourinho has benefited from the 2016 capture of Eric Bailly in central defence, while Victor Lindelof had a mixed maiden term at Old Trafford and the futures of Phil Jones and Chris Smalling remain unclear.

Like many stars in the German camp, Boateng had a 2018 FIFA World Cup to forget as Die Mannschaft exited at the group stage in Russia, but Statman Dave offered context to back up the defender's star reputation:

Boateng doesn't offer much in terms of resale value as he prepares to turn 30 in September, but United are in need of instant class at centre-back. Not since Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic left the club in 2014 have the Red Devils boasted a world-class presence in the position.

PSG could match United in just about any aspect of a transfer race, and talk of the defender entering negotiations with the Ligue 1 powerhouse could be the motivation Mourinho's side need to hasten their approach.