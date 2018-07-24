Eric Davis Sued for Alleged Sexual Harassment by 2nd NFL Network Female Employee

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

A second person has accused former NFL Network analyst Eric Davis of sexual harassment, according to TMZ Sports.

Erin McParland says she received unwanted advances since being hired by the network in 2014.

The former NFL player was also part of a harassment lawsuit against NFL Network in December, which also named Marshall Faulk, Donovan McNabb and others. Davis and McNabb were fired from their jobs at ESPN.

While the previous allegations mostly involved comments made by Davis against fellow employee Jami Cantor, there were more physical complaints this time.

In the lawsuit raised by McParland, she says he rubbed his genitals on her leg and grabbed her butt.

She also says she raised the complaint to HR, but Davis was allowed to confront her following his termination from the company.

Prior to his television career, Davis spent 13 years in the NFL as a defensive back from 1990 to 2002.