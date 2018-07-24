James Ellsworth Fired, Thrown Out of the Building by Paige on WWE SmackDown Live

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

COLOGNE, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 11: Paige during WWE Road to WrestleMania at the Lanxess Arena on February 11, 2016 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)
Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

James Ellsworth's appearance on WWE SmackDown likely didn't go the way he planned, with him ending up unemployed and thrown out of the building.

General manager Paige took offense to Ellsworth's criticism during Tuesday's show, firing the wrestler before physically kicking him out the door:

This segment cut off the opportunity to announce the upcoming SummerSlam matchup between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe.

Ellsworth didn't take the news well, and he wants to be the one taking on Styles for a chance at the WWE Championship:

He has used his recent pay-per-view appearances to interrupt matches between Asuka and Carmella, but he clearly wants to be involved in his own matches going forward. Unfortunately, the latest actions will only hurt his chances.

