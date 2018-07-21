MLB Trade Rumors: Teams Actively Searching for Upgrades at 2018 Deadline

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The mad dash for MLB contenders to improve their respective rosters is on.

Manny Machado's trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Brad Hand's move to Cleveland set the wheels in motion on the trade market, as the teams that missed out on the two players look elsewhere to improve ahead of the July 31 deadline.

Most of the franchises at, or near, the top of each division are in the hunt for roster improvements, with relief pitchers and infielders the most coveted targets on the market.

Below is a look at a trio of teams searching the most for upgrades in order to be in contention for a playoff position in September.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are in quite the conundrum after failing to secure the services of Machado.

Machado was the ideal fit for the Phillies because he would've erased their top weakness at shortstop.

Although there are a handful of quality infielders available, some of them don't fit into the Phillies lineup as perfect as Machado would have.

A potential deal for Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas doesn't make sense because the Phillies have Maikel Franco at the hot corner, and going after a second baseman isn't ideal either with Cesar Hernandez locked into that spot on the diamond.

If you eliminate second and third basemen from the Phillies' potential trade prospects, that leaves a thin shortstop crop to choose from. Minnesota's Eduardo Escobar could be an option, as Fancred's Jon Heyman noted:

The Phillies' have more hope in the relief market, as there are a handful of quality arms left, including Baltimore's Zach Britton, who they're taking a good look at, per Yahoo's Jeff Passan:

Britton would come at a steeper price than other relievers because he's deemed the best available player at his position, but the acquisition would be worth it, as the 30-year-old would boost a young bullpen.

The Phillies can't sit still in the days leading up to the deadline since Atlanta and Washington are right on their heels in the National League East, but they also have to do what makes sense for their roster without giving up a ton of minor-league value.

Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee will be fighting for a playoff berth on two fronts in the closing stretch of the regular season.

The Brewers are three games back of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central and are currently in the mix for the NL wild card.

In order to push the Cubs in the division and stave off a collection of teams in the wild-card race, including Arizona, San Francisco, Colorado, St. Louis, Pittsburgh and Washington, the Brewers must improve.

Just like the Phillies, the Brewers need to upgrade the middle of their infield, but they possess a little more positional flexibility, as they are looking to fill holes at second base and shortstop.

One of the potential targets for the Brewers could be New York Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand:

The Brewers have been linked with Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier as well, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal:

Although Cabrera and Dozier don't possess the firepower Machado does at the plate, they might turn out to be better options in the long run.

Cabrera and Dozier come at cheaper costs than Machado, and they would still be able to provide a similar impact in a lineup headlined by Jesus Aguilar and Christian Yelich.

Cabrera is having the better season of two, as he is hitting .282 with 17 home runs and 53 RBI, while Dozier contains a .227 average to go with 16 home runs and 49 RBI.

While Cabrera might be harder to pry away because of the Mets' high demands for their trade targets, he would be the ideal option given his better season at the plate and postseason experience from his time with Cleveland, Washington and the Mets.

New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have the bats to contend in the American League East and wild-card race, as seven players on their roster eclipsed the double-digit home run mark by the All-Star Game.

However, the Yankees are in need of pitching help in order to compete with the Boston Red Sox for the division title and stay in front of the wild-card competition.

The Yankees have a strong front end of their starting rotation led by AL Cy Young candidate Luis Severino, but they need to bolster the back part of the group.

Bullpen reinforcements are also necessary, and if it wasn't for the high prices set by selling teams, the Yankees might have brought in a reliever already.

SNY's Andy Martino reported talks between the Yankees and Padres over Hand stalled after San Diego asked for third baseman Miguel Andujar in return.

The same issues could hurt the Yankees in the chase for rotation arms as well, as potential deals for J.A. Happ or Cole Hamels could cost them a top prospect, as Martino noted.

The Yankees are also in the hunt for Britton, along with many other contenders, per Heyman:

The second-place team in the AL East has to improve its pitching staff, but at least for now, it sounds like it won't mortgage stars of the future to get a deal done.

While the price tag for the best available players might be high at the moment, the demands from teams, like the Orioles, could go down as the deadline approaches, as they look to offload assets before they decrease in value.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.