HS Wrestler's Cal Poly Scholarship Revoked for Shouting Homophobic Slur at Rally

HS Wrestler's Cal Poly Scholarship Revoked for Shouting Homophobic Slur at RallyJuly 20, 2018
Cal Poly has revoked the scholarship for high school wrestling star Bronson Harmon after video of him using a homophobic slur at a rally surfaced.
The June 30 incident at the Families Belong Together March in Modesto, California, was further detailed by CBS Sacramento:
Harmon acknowledged to Travis Gibson of the San Luis Obispo Tribune that he made a mistake but added that he did not believe he should have lost his scholarship:
"Saying what I said is definitely not the right thing. I am supposed to be there to help the community, be the best person I can be and represent the college the best way I can. But I still feel like my freedom of speech was taken away and I don’t think my scholarship should have been revoked over something like that.
"I totally regret it. I got caught up in the heat of the moment. I was there to peacefully protest the things that we believe and people were harassing us, spitting on us and calling us Nazis."
Harmon was among those allegedly in a physical altercation at the event, and the victim reportedly was looking to press charges against the 18-year-old. Harmon, however, denies having physical contact with his accuser. Charges have yet to be filed, and no arrests have been made.
The Oakdale High School star—who went 35-7 as a junior and finished fourth in his weight class in the state of California—had announced his intentions to continue his wrestling career at Cal Poly back in October 2017:
Bronson Harmon @bharmned22
Proud to announce that I have verbally committed to @CalPolyWrestle to continue my education and wrestling career in San Luis Obispo🐎🐎 https://t.co/yti6vB6mAx
Harmon will no longer be welcome on the wrestling team, but he still plans on attending Cal Poly, which the school will allow.
