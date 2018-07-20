HS Wrestler's Cal Poly Scholarship Revoked for Shouting Homophobic Slur at Rally

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2018

Spenser Mango's shoes sit on the center of the mat after losing to Jesse Thielke in their 59-kilogram Greco Roman match at the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials, Saturday, April 9, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Cal Poly has revoked the scholarship for high school wrestling star Bronson Harmon after video of him using a homophobic slur at a rally surfaced.

The June 30 incident at the Families Belong Together March in Modesto, California, was further detailed by CBS Sacramento:

Harmon acknowledged to Travis Gibson of the San Luis Obispo Tribune that he made a mistake but added that he did not believe he should have lost his scholarship:

"Saying what I said is definitely not the right thing. I am supposed to be there to help the community, be the best person I can be and represent the college the best way I can. But I still feel like my freedom of speech was taken away and I don’t think my scholarship should have been revoked over something like that.

"I totally regret it. I got caught up in the heat of the moment. I was there to peacefully protest the things that we believe and people were harassing us, spitting on us and calling us Nazis."

Harmon was among those allegedly in a physical altercation at the event, and the victim reportedly was looking to press charges against the 18-year-old. Harmon, however, denies having physical contact with his accuser. Charges have yet to be filed, and no arrests have been made.

The Oakdale High School star—who went 35-7 as a junior and finished fourth in his weight class in the state of California—had announced his intentions to continue his wrestling career at Cal Poly back in October 2017:

Harmon will no longer be welcome on the wrestling team, but he still plans on attending Cal Poly, which the school will allow.

