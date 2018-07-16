Packers Financial Records Reveal Each NFL Team Earned $255M in Revenue Sharing

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

NFL teams reportedly each brought home $255 million via revenue sharing during the 2017 season.

Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reported the news, citing financial records from the Green Bay Packers, which is a public company because it sells shares. The NFL as a whole passed out more than $8 billion in national revenue—an increase of 4.9 percent—thanks largely to its television deals.

The increase in national revenue goes against the narrative that the NFL faced a significant popularity problem in the wake of controversies surrounding the national anthem. Rovell noted Packers president Mark Murphy said any fallout from the anthem issue didn’t impact the financial books.

Players protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem was a major talking point around the NFL during the 2017 season even though former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first to do so in 2016.

President Donald Trump went as far as to say during a rally NFL owners should "get that son of a b---h off the field right now" when discussing protesting players, which sparked additional protests across the league.

The NFL proposed a new national anthem policy this offseason saying players have the choice to stay in the locker room during the anthem but must stand if they come out. The NFL Players’ Association filed a grievance against the policy.

Despite the ongoing controversy, national revenue sharing was apparently not a concern given these numbers.