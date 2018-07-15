FIFA World Cup 2018 Awards: Golden Ball, Boot and Glove Winners

FIFA World Cup 2018 Awards: Golden Ball, Boot and Glove WinnersJuly 15, 2018
Luka Modric won the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, following Croatia's defeat to France in the final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday:
adidas Golden Ball Award: 🥇Luka MODRIC (#CRO) 🥈Eden HAZARD (#BEL) 🥉Antoine GRIEZMANN (#FRA) #WorldCup https://t.co/KQSRiwUznh
France claimed the trophy courtesy of a 4-2 win, with Kylian Mbappe on the scoresheet before he picked up the Young Player award:
FIFA Young Player Award: 🥇Kylian MBAPPE (#FRA) #WorldCup https://t.co/v4eMfItkkP
The Golden Glove went to Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who helped Belgium finish third:
adidas Golden Glove Award: 🥇Thibaut COURTOIS (#BEL) #WorldCup https://t.co/S5xB7RBBdP
Finally, Harry Kane collected the Golden Boot after the Tottenham Hotspur striker netted six goals to propel England to the semi-final:
adidas Golden Boot Award: 🥇Harry KANE (#ENG) 🥈Antoine GRIEZMANN (#FRA) 🥉Romelu LUKAKU (#BEL) #WorldCup https://t.co/iLzORGpmcd
