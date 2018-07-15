FIFA World Cup 2018 Awards: Golden Ball, Boot and Glove Winners

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Luka Modric won the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, following Croatia's defeat to France in the final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday:

France claimed the trophy courtesy of a 4-2 win, with Kylian Mbappe on the scoresheet before he picked up the Young Player award:

The Golden Glove went to Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who helped Belgium finish third:

Finally, Harry Kane collected the Golden Boot after the Tottenham Hotspur striker netted six goals to propel England to the semi-final:

