Tony Romo Holds Off Mark Mulder to Win American Century Championship 2018

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tony Romo showed off his golf skills once again this week, taking home the celebrity-filled American Century Championship.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst shot a 68 on Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada, giving him 71 total points through three rounds in the Modified Stableford scoring format.

Former pitcher Mark Mulder, who had won this event the previous three years, finished in second place with a score of 68.

2018 American Century Championship Final Standings

1. Tony Romo (former NFL quarterback): 71 total points

2. Mark Mulder (former MLB pitcher): 68

T3. Joe Pavelski (San Jose Sharks center): 66

T3. Ray Allen (former NBA guard): 66

T5. Mardy Fish (former tennis player): 62

T5. Trent Dilfer (former NFL quarterback): 62

7. Jeremy Roenick (former NHL center): 58

8. Mark Rypien (former NFL quarterback): 56

9. Eric Gagne (former MLB pitcher): 55

10. John Smoltz (former MLB pitcher): 53



T11. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors guard): 50

T18. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers quarterback): 44

T45. Jerry Rice (former NFL receiver): 19

T55. Roger Clemens (former MLB pitcher): 4

91. Charles Barkley (former NBA forward): -93

Full leaderboard can be viewed on the American Century Championship's official website.

Romo took advantage of the scoring system, which promotes aggressive play and great holes. Per the official site, an eagle is worth six points, a birdie is worth three, with each par earning one point.

Meanwhile, a player gets zero points for a bogey and loses two points for a double bogey, which is the worst you can record.

Charles Barkley saw the negatives of this system, carding double bogeys in all but seven holes over the three rounds. He also added one par with six bogeys while finishing in last place among those who finished the tournament.

On the other end of the spectrum, Joe Pavelski entered the day with a one-point lead in the scoring system after shooting 70-72 in the first two rounds.

The hockey star battled atop the leaderboard all day with Romo, Mulder and Ray Allen, even having a chance to force a playoff with an eagle on the final hole.

However, it was Romo who came through with five birdies and a tap-in with the tournament on the line:

The 38-year-old won his last amateur tournament by nine strokes but hadn't won this event despite two second-place finishes. He finally came through this time.

Outside of the leaders, one of the biggest battles was between Stephen Curry and his father, Dell Curry. The two had a side bet where the loser jumps in the lake, with Dell getting a 20-point spread.

Steph came within inches of a dramatic hole out to win the bet, but he ended up just 18 points up on his dad:

He stood by his word and jumped in:

This was part of an adventurous day outside of golf for Curry:

Washington Capitals star T.J. Oshie might have had the most fun on the course, seemingly still celebrating his Stanley Cup title with a few beers during the round:

He finished in a tie for 48th place, ahead of other top athletes like Roger Clemens, Kyle Lowry and Reggie Bush.