Bryce Harper, Alex Bregman Headline 2018 MLB Home Run Derby Field

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 05: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals prepares for a pitch during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park on July 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Nationals won 14-12. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will headline the field for Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Monday night.

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar, Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins, Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy, and the Chicago Cubs duo of Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber round out the rest of this year's competitors. 

As has been the case since 2015, the showdown will proceed in a single-elimination, bracket-style format.

Each player will have four minutes to club as many home runs as possible, and the top scorer from each individual matchup will advance to the following round until a championship showdown is set. 

Here's a look at how the participants stack up at the plate: 

  • Jesus Aguilar: .302 AVG, .631 SLG, 23 HR, 64 RBI
  • Javier Baez: .291 AVG, .557 SLG, 17 HR, 65 RBI
  • Alex Bregman: .282 AVG, .531 SLG, 19 HR, 59 RBI
  • Freddie Freeman: .312 AVG, .538 SLG, 16 HR, 59 RBI
  • Bryce Harper: .215 AVG, .471 SLG, 22 HR, 51 RBI
  • Rhys Hoskins: .258 AVG, .474 SLG, 14 HR, 56 RBI
  • Max Muncy: .272 AVG, .617 SLG, 21 HR, 39 RBI
  • Kyle Schwarber: .248 AVG, .496 SLG, 17 HR, 39 RBI

The festivities will get underway Monday at 8 p.m. ET from the nation's capital. 

Related

    Trade Predictions 2 Weeks from Deadline 🔮

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Trade Predictions 2 Weeks from Deadline 🔮

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NYY Has Made 'Strong' Offer for Machado

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: NYY Has Made 'Strong' Offer for Machado

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Stars Like Barry Bonds Taking to LinkedIn

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Stars Like Barry Bonds Taking to LinkedIn

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    This Was Supposed to Be Harper's All-Star Game

    MLB logo
    MLB

    This Was Supposed to Be Harper's All-Star Game

    Eddie Matz
    via ESPN.com