Bryce Harper, Alex Bregman Headline 2018 MLB Home Run Derby Field

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will headline the field for Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Monday night.

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar, Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins, Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy, and the Chicago Cubs duo of Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber round out the rest of this year's competitors.

As has been the case since 2015, the showdown will proceed in a single-elimination, bracket-style format.

Each player will have four minutes to club as many home runs as possible, and the top scorer from each individual matchup will advance to the following round until a championship showdown is set.

Here's a look at how the participants stack up at the plate:

Jesus Aguilar: .302 AVG, .631 SLG, 23 HR, 64 RBI

Javier Baez: .291 AVG, .557 SLG, 17 HR, 65 RBI

Alex Bregman: .282 AVG, .531 SLG, 19 HR, 59 RBI

Freddie Freeman: .312 AVG, .538 SLG, 16 HR, 59 RBI

Bryce Harper: .215 AVG, .471 SLG, 22 HR, 51 RBI

Rhys Hoskins: .258 AVG, .474 SLG, 14 HR, 56 RBI

Max Muncy: .272 AVG, .617 SLG, 21 HR, 39 RBI

Kyle Schwarber: .248 AVG, .496 SLG, 17 HR, 39 RBI

The festivities will get underway Monday at 8 p.m. ET from the nation's capital.