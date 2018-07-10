Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The National League West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks (50-41) will try to hold on to first place in the division Tuesday when they visit the Colorado Rockies (46-44) in the first of three games at Coors Field in a pick'em matchup.

The Diamondbacks lead the Los Angeles Dodgers by just a half-game in the NL West, while the Rockies sit 3.5 games back of the division lead.

MLB betting line: The Rockies opened as -120 favorites (wager $120 to win $100); the total is at 11 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 2.8-2.4, Rockies (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Diamondbacks can pay on the MLB lines

Despite walking away with no-decisions in each of his last three starts, Arizona starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (6-3, 3.05 ERA) performed well during that stretch and will get the call here in the series opener.

The 28-year-old allowed two runs and 10 hits in 19 innings that period, walking three and striking out 23.

Better yet, Corbin is 2-0 in seven road starts this season with a 2.32 ERA, with opposing batters hitting only .196 against him.

But the best reason to back the Diamondbacks in this spot might be the fact they have won eight of the past nine meetings.

Why the Rockies can pay on the MLB lines

Colorado will be counting on Tyler Anderson (6-3, 3.90 ERA) opposite Corbin, and he has been even more impressive lately in winning his last two starts.

The 28-year-old has beaten the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road and the San Francisco Giants at home, pitching a combined 16 scoreless innings against them while giving up just six hits with three walks and 17 strikeouts.

While Anderson has struggled at Coors Field overall with a 2-3 record and 4.37 ERA in eight outings there, his recent start versus the Giants last time out is proof he can still perform at a high level in front of the home fans at times.

Smart betting pick

This is a huge series for the Rockies, who have won eight of their previous 10 games to move over the .500 mark for the first time in a month.

This division remains up for grabs, and they can make a serious statement that they are in the mix too heading into the MLB All-Star break.

For that reason, back Colorado to pick up the victory.

MLB betting trends

Arizona is 3-7 in its last 10 games

Arizona is 8-1 in its last nine games against Colorado

Colorado is 5-1 in its last six games.

