NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Erik Karlsson, Justin Faulk and More

So far the NHL offseason has been one big game of hurry up and wait—and no one likes that game. Heading into the draft, we thought we'd see fireworks, but the storm cloud of John Tavares' pending free agency put out all the lit fuzes.

Once Tavares chose to join the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1, it seemed like the wheels of the league's trade machine should have been greased, but that's not the way things have shaken out.

With Erik Karlsson still in play on the trade front and the Ottawa Senators not budging on their demands, the rumor mill has more or less ground to a halt.

Teams that are in on Karlsson aren't even looking at re-signing their own important pending free agents until the defenseman is moved.

For instance, it appeared that signing Tyler Seguin to an extension would top the Dallas Stars' to-do list entering the offseason.

They were in on Tavares until the bitter end, though, and Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reported that they'd emerged as a front-runner for Karlsson on July 4. That makes re-upping a player of Seguin's caliber difficult, given all the money involved.

He's been one of the most productive forwards in the NHL over the last three seasons, yet general manager Jim Nill is waiting on getting him back under contract until Karlsson is traded.

That's bonkers when you think about it.

It is safe to assume that if Dallas isn't willing to ink Seguin to a new deal until the Karlsson Saga is complete, then business is being jammed up all over by the drama that is unfolding in Ottawa.

Still, there have been some rumblings as the NHL's rumor machine tries to exit its funk.

Pittsburgh Penguins Not In On Max Pacioretty

Like Karlsson, it seems like we've been waiting for a Max Pacioretty trade to break all summer long. The reality is that we've been tapping our foot while the Montreal Canadiens sift through their options since the trade deadline.

Pacioretty was nearly moved to the L.A. Kings during the draft, but that deal crumbled for a variety of complicated reasons.

He's since been connected to the Pittsburgh Penguins, a team that is looking for a bit more offensive pop on the wings this summer.

of PittsburghHockeyNow.com is disputing the notion that the Canadiens will be trading their captain to the Penguins, however, writing the following in a post over the weekend:

"Despite recent national reports, multiple sources at different levels of the Pittsburgh Penguins organization have confirmed to Pittsburgh Hockey Now the Penguins are not in serious talks to acquire Montreal Canadiens left wing and captain Max Pacioretty.

"The sources conceded the Penguins did make contact with Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin about Pacioretty. The Canadiens ask for Pacioretty was too rich for Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford and the talks did not gain traction or advance past preliminary stages."

