Serena Williams Beats Viktoriya Tomova in Straight Sets at Wimbledon 2018

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Serena Williams powered her way to a straight-sets victory over Viktoriya Tomova, 6-1, 6-4, in the second round at Wimbledon 2018 on Wednesday.

Williams, who is aiming for an eighth title at Wimbledon but hasn't played in the tournament since 2016, made quick work of the first set on Centre Court but had to work a bit harder to win the second.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.