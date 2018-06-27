Arkansas Misses Final Out Before Oregon State Takes Lead in Game 2 of 2018 CWS

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2018

Omaha, NE - JUNE 27: Head coach Dave Van Horn #2 of the Arkansas Razorbacks makes a pitching change in the fifth inning against the Oregon State Beavers during game two of the College World Series Championship Series on June 27, 2018 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The Arkansas Razorbacks were one out away from their first College World Series title on Wednesday night at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

And then disaster struck.

While Oregon State shortstop Cadyn Grenier hit a foul pop that looked like it would serve as the final out, all three Razorbacks fielders—including first baseman Jared Gates, second baseman Carson Shaddy and right fielder Eric Cole—gave chase but couldn't come up with the championship-clinching out.

Grenier proceeded to lace a single through the left side of the infield to score pinch-runner Zach Clayton and tie the game at three:

Three pitches later, Oregon State right fielder Trevor Larnach followed up with a two-run blast to help Oregon State knot the CWS at a game apiece.

Game 3, a do-or-die showdown for both squads, will get underway Thursday night.

