Antonio Brown Shares Workout Video with Cam Newton in Miami on Instagram

Antonio Brown Shares Workout Video with Cam Newton in Miami on InstagramJune 27, 2018
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown have joined forces, if only briefly.
The two have been working out this offseason, sharing some of their exploits on social media:
Bill Voth @PanthersBill
Cam Newton and Antonio Brown? (here’s where y’all put your eyeball emojis) Via @AB84 https://t.co/XXj9ogF8BJ
Carolina Panthers @Panthers
The AB and Ace Boogie saga continues (via @CameronNewton IG) https://t.co/1XNj7zeeDz
According to the Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue, Newton's production company, Iconic Saga Productions, is also on hand, so fans may get even more of an inside look at Newton and Brown's combined workouts.
Seeing the two together will likely get Panthers fans irrationally excited about the idea of Brown suiting up for Carolina. Imagine Newton finally having an All-Pro wideout, thus addressing one of the Panthers' biggest long-term needs.
Alas, Brown is in the first year of his four-year extension, while Newton under contract with the Panthers through 2020. Anybody wanting to see them on the field together will have to settle for pairing them up on Madden 18.
Dead Body Found at Janoris Jenkins' Home