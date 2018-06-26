Antonio Brown Shares Workout Video with Cam Newton in Miami on Instagram

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown have joined forces, if only briefly.

The two have been working out this offseason, sharing some of their exploits on social media:

According to the Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue, Newton's production company, Iconic Saga Productions, is also on hand, so fans may get even more of an inside look at Newton and Brown's combined workouts.

Seeing the two together will likely get Panthers fans irrationally excited about the idea of Brown suiting up for Carolina. Imagine Newton finally having an All-Pro wideout, thus addressing one of the Panthers' biggest long-term needs.

Alas, Brown is in the first year of his four-year extension, while Newton under contract with the Panthers through 2020. Anybody wanting to see them on the field together will have to settle for pairing them up on Madden 18.