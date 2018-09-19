Lorenzo Cain Exits with Rib Cage Injury vs. Reds

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain was forced to leave Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds with a rib cage injury.



Adam McCalvy of MLB.com noted Cain was dealing with a "tight right ribcage" he exacerbated on a swing "several days ago."

"I just thought he took some swings tonight in his second at-bat that didn't look good, so we took him out of the game," manager Craig Counsell said, per McCalvy. "We'll see how we're looking [Wednesday]. He's pretty adamant about wanting to play, but we have to be careful with this thing, too."

Cain already spent two weeks on the disabled list this season because of a groin injury, and durability has been a bit of a problem for him in his career.

Although he played 155 games in 2017, he only averaged 123 games played in his previous four seasons with the Kansas City Royals, never topping 140 in a year.

On the field, the 32-year-old remains an impact player in all phases of the game.

In addition to playing great defense, Cain entered the day hitting .309 with 10 home runs as well as 28 stolen bases.

This continued the impressive work we have seen with the Royals, which saw him post a .289 batting average over parts of seven seasons. He earned one All-Star selection, was the 2014 ALCS MVP and won a World Series title in 2015.

An extended absence from Cain would be a significant one for the Brewers, who are hoping to make a deep run in October. Christian Yelich can play center field in the meantime, but the lineup will suffer without its catalyst.