Martin Brodeur, Gary Bettman Headline 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame Class

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Four-time Vezina Trophy winner Martin Brodeur leads the six-person 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class announced Tuesday.

Brodeur will be joined at this year's induction ceremony by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Martin St. Louis, Willie O'Ree, Alexander Yakushev and Jayna Hefford.

Brodeur, who played with the New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues from 1993-2015, also won three Stanley Cup titles and is the NHL's all-time leader with 691 wins.

The 66-year-old Bettman is the NHL's first commissioner, taking over the position in February 1993. The NHL has expanded from 24 teams to 30 in the past 25 years, with league profits hitting a record $4.43 billion for the 2016-17 season.

After going undrafted out of the University of Vermont, St. Louis became one of the best players of his era. His greatest success came with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2000-14, including winning the Hart Trophy and Stanley Cup title during the 2003-04 season.

O'Ree became the NHL's first black player when he debuted for the Boston Bruins on January 18, 1958. His NHL career only spanned 45 games over two seasons, but he's also served as director of youth development and ambassador for NHL diversity since 1998.

Yakushev played for Spartak Moscow in the U.S.S.R. during his career. The Russian native won Olympic gold medals in 1972 and 1976.

Hefford is one of the most decorated hockey players in history. She won five Olympic medals with Canada from 1998-2014, including four gold medals. The Ontario native scored the game-winning goal in the 2002 Olympics against the United States.

The 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 12 in Toronto.