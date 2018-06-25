Nick Kyrgios Fined for Simulating Sex Act with a Water Bottle on Video

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2018

Australia's Nick Kyrgios looks on duringa break in his semifinal tennis match against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios was fined $17,500 for a lewd act on the court Saturday, according to TMZ Sports

During the semifinal of the Queen's Club Championship, Kyrgios simulated a sexual act during a break in the action while using a water bottle as his penis. The action was captured by television cameras.

Tournament supervisor Lars Graff levied the fine for what he called "inappropriate behavior."

Kyrgios lost his match against Marin Cilic in straight sets in what is now known as the Fever-Tree Championships in London.

The current No. 19 player in the world rankings has reached the semifinals in the last two grass tournaments he has entered before losing to top-10 opponents.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios has gotten in trouble for his inappropriate conduct in the past.

The 23-year-old was fined at the Australian Open earlier this year after yelling profanityat a fan. The ATP also fined him in 2015 for yelling sexual comments at opponent Stan Wawrinka.

