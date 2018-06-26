Deal or No Deal: MLB Trade Predictions 1 Month from the Deadline

15 of 15

The New York Yankees sit in first place in the AL East. They have a ludicrously loaded lineup that's hitting all the home runs (and that's barely an exaggeration).

There's trouble in the rotation, however. Jordan Montgomery is out after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Masahiro Tanaka is working his way back from two strained hamstrings. Sonny Gray sports a 4.93 ERA.

It's inevitable, then, that the Yanks will be connected to any and all aces. Including Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner.

Joe Giglio of NJ.com was musing about a Bumgarner-to-the-Yankees deal on May 1 when Bumgarner was still on the DL with a broken pinkie. Now that MadBum's back, the chatter will surely grow louder.

Imagine it: The big southpaw in pinstripes under baseball's brightest lights, adding another chapter to his postseason legend.

OK, now let's get real.

The Giants are hanging around .500 and in the NL playoff mix. Bumgarner, along with catcher Buster Posey, is the co-face of the franchise. San Francisco added veterans such as third baseman Evan Longoria and outfielder Andrew McCutchen this winter in a clear signal they were going for it.

If the Yankees lost their minds and offered infielder Gleyber Torres, outfielder Clint Frazier and the reanimated ghost of Mickey Mantle? Sure, maybe.

But that's not happening, and neither is this deal.

