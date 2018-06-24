Dodgers Tie MLB Record with 7 Solo Home Runs in Win vs. Mets

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers tied an MLB modern-era record in their 8-7 win over the New York Mets on Sunday.

Dodgers hitters combined for seven solo home runs, which is the most by one team in a single game, according to ESPN Stats & Information (via ESPN.com).

The feat hadn't been done since June 25, 2016, when the Chicago White Sox had seven solo homers in a 10-8 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Shortstop Enrique Hernandez and third baseman Max Muncy set the tone by hitting back-to-back home runs to lead off the game.

Despite Los Angeles' big day at the plate, the Mets pushed the game to extra innings on the strength of a three-run homer Kevin Plawecki in the bottom of the eighth.

Justin Turner's solo home run in the 11th was the game's decisive blow.

The homer was doubly bad for Mets fans. Not only did it drop New York to 31-44 on the season, but it also provided another reason to highlight the fact Turner was a member of the Mets before the team non-tendered him in 2013.

The team has just four wins this month and owns the second-worst record in the National League. Losing a game in extra innings and having one of your former players make history while doing so is another example why the 2018 Mets are an example of Murphy's law in action.