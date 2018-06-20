Jeff Triplette Reportedly Joining ESPN's NFL Broadcast Team as Rules Analyst

David Richard/Associated Press

Jason Witten and Joe Tessitore won't be the only new voices on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcasts in 2018.

ESPN has reportedly hired former NFL referee Jeff Triplette to replace Gerald Austin as a rules analyst. Football Zebras' Cameron Filipe broke the news, and Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk corroborated the report.

Triplette retired from officiating back in March after more than two decades in the league.

His NFL officiating career began in 1996, and he was promoted to referee in 1999. Per Williams, the longtime official worked 11 postseason games in his career and was an alternate referee for Super Bowl XLI.

While Triplette was on the field for some high-profile games in his career, he did find himself under scrutiny near the end. He was involved in a controversial playoff game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs back in January, with Chiefs coach Andy Reid having to bite his tongue after the game so he didn't get fined. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Mike Pereira was even critical of the officiating in the game.

Regardless of fans' opinions on Triplette, ESPN needed a rules analyst who could contribute to the Monday Night Football broadcasts. Tessitore and Witten can handle the plays on the field, but when it comes to the rules, it helps to have a former referee on call.