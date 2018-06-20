Predators' P.K. Subban Named NHL 19 Cover Athlete; Official Trailer Revealed

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2018

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA - MAY 7: P.K. Subban #76 of the Nashville Predators warms up prior to Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets on May 7, 2018 at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Jason Halstead /Getty Images)
Jason Halstead/Getty Images

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban is the cover athlete for EA Sports' NHL 19. 

The honor was announced Wednesday during the league’s annual awards show in Las Vegas, and the NHL shared the trailer:

Subban was a primary reason the Predators finished with a league-high 117 points this past season, scoring 59 points on 43 assists and 16 goals. It was his fifth straight season with at least 40 points and fourth time during that span with more than 50 as one of the best players in the entire NHL.

While Subban and the Predators ultimately fell short of their Stanley Cup goal thanks to a postseason loss to the Winnipeg Jets, Nashville fans looking to write their own history can pick up the newest copy of this game with the team’s star player on the cover and look to rewrite their own history in the virtual world.

Related

    Full of NHL Awards List and Reaction

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Full of NHL Awards List and Reaction

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Predators' Pekka Rinne wins first Vezina Trophy as NHL's best goalie

    Nashville Predators logo
    Nashville Predators

    Predators' Pekka Rinne wins first Vezina Trophy as NHL's best goalie

    Adam Vingan
    via The Tennessean

    Taylor Hall Wins the Hart Trophy

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Taylor Hall Wins the Hart Trophy

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Nashville Predators Goaltender Pekka Rinne Wins Vezina Trophy

    Nashville Predators logo
    Nashville Predators

    Nashville Predators Goaltender Pekka Rinne Wins Vezina Trophy

    Mark Harris
    via A to Z Sports Nashville