Predators' P.K. Subban Named NHL 19 Cover Athlete; Official Trailer Revealed

Jason Halstead/Getty Images

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban is the cover athlete for EA Sports' NHL 19.

The honor was announced Wednesday during the league’s annual awards show in Las Vegas, and the NHL shared the trailer:

Subban was a primary reason the Predators finished with a league-high 117 points this past season, scoring 59 points on 43 assists and 16 goals. It was his fifth straight season with at least 40 points and fourth time during that span with more than 50 as one of the best players in the entire NHL.

While Subban and the Predators ultimately fell short of their Stanley Cup goal thanks to a postseason loss to the Winnipeg Jets, Nashville fans looking to write their own history can pick up the newest copy of this game with the team’s star player on the cover and look to rewrite their own history in the virtual world.