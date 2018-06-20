Report: Boris Becker Tried Using Fake Diplomatic Passport to Get Out of UK Debts

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Former tennis star Boris Becker's attempt to wiggle out of financial trouble reportedly has hit a snag.

Becker declared bankruptcy in June 2017 as the result of owing a "historical debt" to private banking firm Arbuthnot Latham & Co. According to TMZ Sports, the 50-year-old tried to claim that he had a diplomatic passport from the Central African Republic that would give him immunity in the United Kingdom. However, TMZ reported that Central African Republic officials said the document is fake.

"The diplomatic passport that he has is a fake," Cherubin Moroubama, the foreign ministry’s chief of staff, told Agence-France Presse (h/t the Guardian's Jon Henley).

TMZ reported there were several issues with Becker's supposed passport. First, the serial number allegedly matched up with some that were stolen in 2014. In addition, the document did not contain the signature or stamp of the foreign minister, Charles Armel Doubane.

"Boris Becker is not an official diplomat of Central African Republic," Doubane said, via the Independent. "The President never asked me to take the appropriate steps in the case of Boris Becker."

Earlier this month, the former No. 1-ranked player in the world put his tennis trophies up for auction in a bankruptcy sale. Becker won six Grand Slam singles titles, recording victories twice at the Australian Open, three times at Wimbledon and once at the U.S. Open. He never won the French Open, although he reached the semifinals three times.