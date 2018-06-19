Former No. 2 Overall Pick Greg Robinson Signs Browns Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Greg Robinson (73) is seen during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Jets, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns' busy offseason continued Tuesday as the team signed 2014's No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson.

The team announced the news via Twitter:

The then-St. Louis Rams selected Robinson out of Auburn.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mayfield: Tyrod Has Been an 'Unbelievable' Mentor

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mayfield: Tyrod Has Been an 'Unbelievable' Mentor

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    Wentz's Fast Track to Week 1 Return Is Risky

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Wentz's Fast Track to Week 1 Return Is Risky

    David Steele
    via Sporting News

    Report: Browns Sign Former No. 2 Pick Greg Robinson

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Report: Browns Sign Former No. 2 Pick Greg Robinson

    NFLTradeRumors.co
    via NFLTradeRumors.co

    Browns Brought Clarity to QB Position in Offseason

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Browns Brought Clarity to QB Position in Offseason

    Pat McManamon
    via ESPN.com