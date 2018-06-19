Former No. 2 Overall Pick Greg Robinson Signs Browns Contract

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns' busy offseason continued Tuesday as the team signed 2014's No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson.

The team announced the news via Twitter:

The then-St. Louis Rams selected Robinson out of Auburn.

