Jay-Z Named Puma's President of Basketball Operations

Michael Zorn/Associated Press

If Puma has 99 problems, finding a new president of basketball operations isn’t one.

According to Aaron Mansfield of Complex, Jay-Z joined Puma as the company’s president of basketball operations as it returns to the basketball scene. The rapper and mogul will help Puma select players to join its basketball efforts and contribute to the brand’s overall direction.

"We've been working with Roc Nation for quite some time. They've been great partners to us for several years. We've done many different deals with many different ambassadors," Puma global director of brand and marketing Adam Petrick said, per Mansfield.

It wasn’t the only notable basketball development for Puma, as Mansfield noted the company signed draft prospects Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III and Zhaire Smith.