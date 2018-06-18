Jay-Z Named Puma's President of Basketball Operations

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, honoree Jay-Z speaks onstage at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. Jay-Z must explain why he's dodging a subpoena rather than answering questions related to a financial investigation of a consumer brand company that bought his Rocawear clothing line, a judge says. In an order made public Thursday, May 3, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe instructed the performer and entrepreneur, whose birth name is Shawn Carter, to appear in a New York courtroom next Tuesday to explain himself. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)
Michael Zorn/Associated Press

If Puma has 99 problems, finding a new president of basketball operations isn’t one. 

According to Aaron Mansfield of Complex, Jay-Z joined Puma as the company’s president of basketball operations as it returns to the basketball scene. The rapper and mogul will help Puma select players to join its basketball efforts and contribute to the brand’s overall direction.

"We've been working with Roc Nation for quite some time. They've been great partners to us for several years. We've done many different deals with many different ambassadors," Puma global director of brand and marketing Adam Petrick said, per Mansfield.

It wasn’t the only notable basketball development for Puma, as Mansfield noted the company signed draft prospects Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III and Zhaire Smith.

