Kellen Winslow Jr. Arrested on 9 Criminal Charges Including Rape, Kidnapping

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. was reportedly arrested in San Diego on Thursday and is facing nine charges, including kidnapping with intent to commit rape and forcible rape.

According to TMZ Sports, Winslow will be charged with two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, two counts of forcible rape, two counts of residential burglary, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of forcible oral copulation, one count of indecent exposure.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office confirmed to TMZ that a warrant was issued for Winslow's arrest and that a complete list of charges will formally be announced at his arraignment Friday.

If convicted on all charges, he will face life in prison.

Winslow, 34, was also arrested June 7 stemming from an alleged residential burglary at a mobile home in Encinitas, California.

Winslow's publicist, Denise White, later said the neighbor who reported him as a home intruder was "overreacting," according to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Teri Figueroa. White added "her client was at the park to look for homes for his mother-in-law, and that his wife attends church with the elderly couple that live in the mobile home where Winslow was spotted."

However, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said Winslow provided "inconsistent and varied statements as it relates to his presence in the mobile home and in the mobile home park," per Figueroa.

Winslow, the sixth pick in the 2004 draft, spent 10 seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets.