Tyler Eifert Uncertain to Be Ready for Bengals Training Camp After Back Injury

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said Wednesday that he is unsure if tight end Tyler Eifert will be ready for the start of training camp.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Eifert "did tweak his back just a little bit."

Eifert missed all but two regular-season games in 2017 after he underwent back surgery for the third time in his career.

Eifert's durability issues contributed to a lack of interest on the free-agent market, so he re-signed with the Bengals on a one-year "prove it" deal worth $5.5 million, per Spotrac.

Aside from his one highly productive NFL season, however, Eifert hasn't shown himself to be a top-flight tight end.

Take 2015 out of the equation, and Eifert has registered 75 receptions for 922 yards and seven touchdowns in his other four seasons combined.

Eifert may not even be a guaranteed starter when he returns from injury considering the success Tyler Kroft had in his absence last season.

Kroft finished with 42 receptions for 404 yards and seven touchdowns, as he developed into one of quarterback Andy Dalton's favorite targets.

Although the Bengals are a bigger threat with Eifert in the lineup, his constant absences have allowed the team to find a strong contingency plan at tight end should he miss additional time.