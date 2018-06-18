An Early Peek at Hottest Future NFL Head Coaching Candidates

3 of 10

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Teryl Austin has been on the head coaching radar for a while now. He has interviewed for a whopping 10 vacancies over the past few years while serving as defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, but he has yet to land a gig.

In 2016, Austin inferred that a few of those interviews were symbolic—meant only to satisfy the NFL's "Rooney Rule" that states a minority candidate must be interviewed for all head coaching vacancies.

Austin told Birkett that wasn't always the case, though.

"Sometimes you can tell when things are good, and some of those interviews, it wasn't cause of the Rooney Rule (that I didn't get the job), it was cause I didn't do very well. But other times you could tell that it was just, 'Hey, we're going to check this box and we're going to move on.' But I think moving forward, that if I have another opportunity, and if things work out that ... I deserve to get one, I'll get one. If not, I'll move on, I'll coach the guys the best way I can and go from there."

Austin withdrew his name from consideration for the Detroit Lions job that went to Matt Patricia after agreeing to become the new defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals. That Motown miss may have put Austin in prime position to become a head coach soon enough.

It's an understatement to say Marvin Lewis is on shaky ground in Cincinnati. The Bengals like to promote from within whenever possible, and the 53-year-old Austin is one of the more respected defensive coordinators in the league.

If the Bengals struggle again and Lewis gets canned, Austin is set up well to succeed him.