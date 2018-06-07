Capitals Win 2018 Stanley Cup Final: Score, Celebration Highlights and Reaction

Capitals Win 2018 Stanley Cup Final: Score, Celebration Highlights and ReactionJune 8, 2018
The Washington Capitals won the 2018 Stanley Cup Final with a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 on Thursday night.
Given it is the first time in their 44-year history that they have hoisted the Cup, there was quite the celebration in Las Vegas and back home in the nation's capital.
After having a pair of one-goal leads in the second period, Washington entered the third trailing 3-2. It got the equalizer from Devante Smith-Pelly midway through the third. Moments later, Lars Eller scored what turned out to be the Cup-clinching goal:
Washington Capitals @Capitals
SHOW US YOUR TIGER EMOJIS!! #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup https://t.co/TBoia9Gb6O
Ellers was the one who gave the Capitals their first win this postseason with a double-overtime score against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 3 of the first round. Now, he got the goal that gave them their 16th and final victory of the playoffs.
That sent the fans back at Washington's Capital One Arena into pandemonium:
Joe Giza @JoeGiza
📹 #Capitals fans react to Caps going up 4-3 late in the 3rd #WBZ #StanleyCup https://t.co/9p6N23D8ak
From that point on, it was all about killing the final seven-plus minutes of game time. Even with a clock malfunction, Braden Holtby and Co. found a way to keep the puck out of the net.
Fourteen years after being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Alexander Ovechkin finally delivered a championship to Washington:
Washington Capitals @Capitals
THE WASHINGTON CAPITALS ARE THE 2018 #STANLEYCUP CHAMPIONS! #ALLCAPS https://t.co/QNrMYcleBi
That meant it was time for the Capitals to introduce themselves to the Stanley Cup:
Vegas couldn't cap off its inaugural season with a championship, but the Golden Knights made sure to pay their respect to the victors:
At that point, the celebration was on:
Washington Capitals @Capitals
THE MOMENT WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR! WE GOT THE CUP! #ALLCAPS #STANLEYCUP https://t.co/TEur4PnhMD
Washington Capitals @Capitals
THE MOMENT IT WAS FINALLY REAL! #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup https://t.co/zBgrPs65xr
The players, coaches and front office weren't the only ones celebrating. Capitals fans everywhere were soaking in the moment:
Jodie Fleischer @jodienbc4
PURE JOY in DC right now- Caps win the Cup!! #ALLCAPS #RocktheRed #nbc4dc https://t.co/uhKa3VYEGu
NBC News @NBCNews
LIVE: Washington Capitals fans celebrate first ever #StanleyCup. https://t.co/HGng2M3o44 https://t.co/09HJCkpeLc
NBCPhotog @bforte22
Just unbelievable downtown #dc #chopper4 @Capitals #ALLCaps https://t.co/YJo9639O8o
The winner of the previous two Stanley Cups, the Pittsburgh Penguins, passed the torch:
Pittsburgh Penguins @penguins
After 726 days of being Stanley Cup Champions, it’s time to pass the torch. Congratulations to the Washington Capitals on a well-deserved championship victory.
Washington had to rally from a 0-2 series deficit to Columbus in the first round, but the Blue Jackets put aside their disappointing defeat and made sure to send along congratulations:
Plenty of teams around the league joined in:
Tampa Bay Lightning @TBLightning
Congrats to the @capitals on an incredible run and a well-earned #StanleyCup. We went out to the best. See you soon. ⚡️🦅
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Congrats to the @Capitals on their #StanleyCup win, and props to @GoldenKnights for an incredible inaugural season. Now...#IsItOctoberYet?!?!
New Jersey Devils @NJDevils
The Cup is staying in the Eastern Conference. Congrats to the @Capitals on their #StanleyCup victory…We’ll be seeing you soon. https://t.co/rNsFKR1vP6
Calgary Flames @NHLFlames
Congratulations to the @Capitals on their #StanleyCup win! And to the @GoldenKnights - wow, what an inaugural season! Congrats on the tremendous run!
Arizona Coyotes @ArizonaCoyotes
Congratulations to the @Capitals, the city of Washington D.C., and their incredible fans. #StanleyCup
Winnipeg Jets @NHLJets
Congratulations to the Washington @Capitals on winning the 2018 #StanleyCup playoffs! https://t.co/6Xmpm8hbEi
It was a bittersweet moment for Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper, who as a Vegas native is a noted Golden Knights fan:
Bryce Harper @Bharper3407
Congrats not only to the @Capitals and the players, but to the whole City of DC. What a year, what a series, and so well deserved! The Cup is coming to town! @Holts170 you are an absolute stud!🔥 #DMV
Bryce Harper @Bharper3407
I’m so proud to be born and raised in Las Vegas and so proud to call the @GoldenKnights my team! To be able to root for a team from my home town for the first time in my life was the most fun I’ve ever had! Now I understand what it means to be a fan! What a year fellas!⚔️ #VGK
Bryce Harper @Bharper3407
I think it would only be fitting for us the @Nationals to rock the red tmrw night in support of the @Capitals winning the Cup! What do you say?🏒🤟🏼 #DMVfamily
It was a night nobody in Washington will soon forget.
Ovi Wins the Conn Smythe Trophy