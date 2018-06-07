Sloane Stephens Advances to French Open 2018 Final with Win vs. Madison Keys

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

Sloane Stephens of the US celebrates after victory over Madison Keys the US at the end of their women's singles semi-final match on day twelve of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 7, 2018. (Photo by Eric FEFERBERG / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images)
ERIC FEFERBERG/Getty Images

Sloane Stephens booked a place in the 2018 French Open final on Thursday as she swept aside fellow American Madison Keys in straight sets.

The 25-year-old eased to a 6-4, 6-4 victory at Roland Garros to set up Saturday's final against Simona Halep, who had earlier beaten Garbine Muguruza to reach her fourth Grand Slam final.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Stephens gave away just one break of serve to her compatriot, who struggled to trouble the 10th seed for much of the contest.

                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Rafael Nadal: 'If you don't feel the pressure, you don't love the sport' – video

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Rafael Nadal: 'If you don't feel the pressure, you don't love the sport' – video

    Source: FFT | SNTV
    via the Guardian

    French Open 2018: Women's bracket, schedule, and scores

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    French Open 2018: Women's bracket, schedule, and scores

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    French Open 2018: Men's bracket, schedule, and scores

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    French Open 2018: Men's bracket, schedule, and scores

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Halep Sweeps Aside Muguruza to Reach Final

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Halep Sweeps Aside Muguruza to Reach Final

    Reuters
    via the Guardian