Sloane Stephens Advances to French Open 2018 Final with Win vs. Madison Keys

Sloane Stephens booked a place in the 2018 French Open final on Thursday as she swept aside fellow American Madison Keys in straight sets.

The 25-year-old eased to a 6-4, 6-4 victory at Roland Garros to set up Saturday's final against Simona Halep, who had earlier beaten Garbine Muguruza to reach her fourth Grand Slam final.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Stephens gave away just one break of serve to her compatriot, who struggled to trouble the 10th seed for much of the contest.

