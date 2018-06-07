2018 MLB Draft Results: Grades for Overall Team-by-Team Results

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Major League Baseball draft does not get anything close to the publicity that its NFL counterpart gets every year, but don't think for a second that the national pastime's selection process is not just as important than the one that takes place in football or any of the other major sports.

Major League Baseball teams don't get the instant feedback on their selections because the players drafted Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are not likely to see big-league competition any time soon.

In rare cases, a player might make a contribution in 2018 or2019, while other players may not make their debuts until 2020 or 2021.

However, that doesn't make it any less important. Teams that succeed in the draft will have a pipeline of talent that they can use for their own purposes or to trade for established talent, while teams that struggle in the draft will have to figure out alternatives if they are going to play solid baseball.

However, consistently coming up empty in the draft is a recipe for disaster.

The Detroit Tigers had the No. 1 selection in the 2018 MLB Draft, based on their 64-98 record in 2017. They used that choice to select right-handed pitcher Casey Mize from Auburn.

The Tigers are hoping that the 6'4", 220-pound Mize can become a key performer in the not-too-distant future. He has a powerful fastball and and even better split-fingered pitch that he often uses to put away hitters.

Mize has struck out 140 batters in 102.2 innings, and he has a superb 12.27-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He also has a 9-5 record and a 3.07 earned-run average this season.

Here's a look at the grades and most important selections for each team, along with an analysis of three teams that had superior drafts.

MLB Draft Grades

Arizona Diamondbacks: A- (Most Important Selection: Matt McClain, SS, Beckman HS California)

Atlanta Braves: B+ (Most Important Selection: Carter Stewart, RHP, Eau Gallie HS Florida)

Baltimore Orioles: C+ (Most Important Selection: Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Central Heights HS Texas)

Boston Red Sox: B (Most Important Selection: Triston Casas, 3B, American Heritage HS Florida)

Chicago Cubs: C (Most Important Selection: Nico Hoerner, SS, Stanford)

Chicago White Sox: A- (Most Important Selection: Nick Madrigal, 2B, Oregon State)

Cincinnati Reds: B (Most Important Selection: Jonathan India, 3B, Florida)

Cleveland Indians: A- (Most Important Selection: Noah Naylor, C, St. Joan of Arc HS Ontario)

Colorado Rockies: B- (Most Important Selection: Ryan Rolison, LHP, Mississippi)

Detroit Tigers: A- (Most Important Selection: Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn )

Houston Astros: C (Most Important Selection: Seth Beer, OF, Clemson)

Kansas City Royals: A- (Most Important Selection: Brady Singer, RHP, Florida)

Los Angeles Angels: B+ (Most Important Selection: Jordyn Adams, OF, Green Hope HS North Carolina)

Los Angeles Dodgers: B- (Most Important Selection: J.T. Ginn, RHP, Brandon HS Mississippi)

Miami Marlins: C+ (Most Important Selection: Connor Scott, OF, Plant HS Florida)

Milwaukee Brewers: B (Most Important Selection: Brice Turang, SS, Santiago HS California)

Minnesota Twins: B (Most Important Selection: Trevor Larnach, OF, Oregon State)

New York Mets: C+ (Most Important Selection: Jarred Kelenic, OF, Waukesha West HS Wisconsin)

New York Yankees: C+ (Most Important Selection: Anthony Seigler, C, Cartersville HS Georgia)

Oakland Athletics: A- (Most Important Selection: Kyler Murray, OF, Oklahoma)

Philadelphia Phillies: B (Most Important Selection: Alec Bohm, 3B, Wichita State)

Pittsburgh Pirates: B- (Most Important Selection: Travis Swaggerty, OF, South Alabama)

San Diego Padres: B+ (Most Important Selection: Ryan Weathers, LHP, Loretto HS Tennessee)

San Francisco Giants: B (Most Important Selection: Joey Bart, C, Georgia Tech )

Seattle Mariners: B (Most Important Selection: Logan Gilbert, RHP, Stetson)

St. Louis Cardinals: B (Most Important Selection: Nolan Gorman, 3B, O'Connor HS Arizona)

Tampa Bay Rays: A- (Most Important Selection: Matthew Liberatore, LHP, Mountain Ridge HS Arizona)

Texas Rangers: C+ (Most Important Selection: Cole Winn, RHP, Orange Lutheran HS California)

Toronto Blue Jays: B- (Most Important Selection: Jordan Groshans, SS, Magnolia HS Texas)

Washington Nationals: B (Most Important Selection: Mason Denaburg, RHP, Merritt Island HS Florida)

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays opened the draft by taking a pair of left-handed pitchers in Matthew Liberatore and Shane McLanahan.

Liberatore is a risky pick to some because he is a prep pitcher, but many of the talent evaluators considered him to be the best pitcher in the draft. McLanahan has a fastball that has reached triple-digits.

Outfielder Nick Schnell has excellent tools and the third-rounder needs some development after coming from the prep ranks, but he should be able to work his way up fairly quickly. Florida Atlantic's Tyler Frank should be able to play second base or shortstop, and he has shown he has game-changing ability in the batter's box.

The Rays selected right-handed pitcher Justin Montgomery from California Baptist late in the draft. While he has struggled in 2018 with a 4.55 ERA, Montgomery was highly thought of prior to the season and could be a contributor if he can get back to his previous form.

Kansas City Royals

The Royals concentrated on building up their pitching resources early in the draft, and they selected a pair of Florida pitchers in Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar with their first two selections.

Singer was considered to be one of the elite pitchers in the draft before he slipped to No. 18, and Jim Callis of MLB.com says that Singer's competitive streak should motivate him after that drop. Kowar also dropped from the middle of the first round to the No. 33 spot. He throws a top fastball and couples that pitch with a changeup.

The Royals also went after left-handed pitchers Daniel Lynch from Virginia and Kris Bubic from Stanford with supplemental first-round picks.

Singer has a 10-1 record with a 2.25 ERA this season for the Gators, while Kowar is 9-4 with a 3.21 ERA. Lynch struck out 105 batters in 88.2 innings, and Bubic has built an 8-1 record with a 2.73 ERA.

Cleveland Indians

The Indians picked up the best catcher in the draft when they selected Canadian Noah Naylor with their first pick.

Naylor is considered to be an excellent hitter, and he is hitting .421 for the Ontario Blue Jays, an elite 18-and-over team.

The Indians also selected Ethan Hankins from Forsyth Central High School in Georgia high in the draft, as well as Lenny Torres, a prep pitcher from New York.

Hankins can reach 98 miles per hour with his fastball, while Torres struck out 85 batters in 41 innings, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.

Stats courtesy of The Baseball Cube unless otherwise noted.