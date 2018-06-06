French Open 2018: Thursday Roland Garros Schedule and Bracket Predictions

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens will all be in action in the semi-finals of the WTA bracket at the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on Thursday.

Rafael Nadal, Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro will also feature after rain cut short play on Wednesday. Nadal is a set down against Diego Schwartzman, while Cilic and Del Potro are tied 5-5 in the tiebreak for the first set in the other quarter-final:

The winners will meet in the second semi-final after Dominic Thiem and Marco Cecchinato already booked their places in the last four.

Here is the schedule for Thursday, per the tournament's official website:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Play starts at 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET

(1) Rafael Nadal vs. (11) Diego Schwartzman

To be completed: Schwartman leads 6-4 3-5

Not before 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

(1) Simona HALEP vs. (3) Garbine Muguruza

(13) Madison Keys vs. (10) Sloane Stephens

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Play starts at 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET

(3) Marin Cilic vs. (5) Juan Martin del Potro

To be completed: Match tied 6-6 (5-5)

Muguruza to Reach Another Final

Muguruza made her name at this tournament two years ago when she stunned Serena Williams in the final. The Spaniard will need to channel her flair for an upset again when she meets top seed Halep.

What Muguruza has going for her is an intimidating record at Grand Slam level, per WTA:

She was in no mood to be budged when she dominated Maria Sharapova in straight sets in the last eight. A 6-2, 6-1 win showed Muguruza playing near-flawless tennis.

Muguruza's ability to deliver her best in the biggest matches will present an obvious challenge to Halep. The Romanian has already been pushed to the brink after surviving a three-set tilt against Angelique Kerber.

Halep lost the first set on a tiebreak, but eased into her comfort zone to win the next two and progress 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-2.

Afterwards, she made it clear how mental resolve had been the key to seeing off Kerber, per WTA Insider:

Halep will need even greater resolve to get past Muguruza, who looks determined to reach another final.

Stephens Will Beat Keys Again

History will repeat itself when Stephens and Keys meet in a rematch of the 2017 U.S. Open final. Stephens won in straight sets in New York City a year ago, and she can emerge victorious again.

The 25-year-old showed herself to be hitting peak form when she blasted past Daria Kasatkina in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1. Keys also won in straight sets, but was pushed a little harder by Yulia Putintseva, who forced a tiebreak in the opener.

Stephens' more impressive quarter-final win will leave her fresher and with more in reserve for the last four. It's the strongest hint she can leave Keys disappointed again.

Nadal Will Take Advantage of his Reprieve

There's no denying fortune favoured Nadal when rain soaked play to a stop on Wednesday. The 32-year-old was finding Schwartzman tough to deal with.

Nadal lost the first set and went behind by a break in the second. Part of his trouble was holding serve, per Christopher Clarey of the New York Times:

Schwartzman played a smart game, with Chuck Culpepper of the Washington Post applauding the Argentinian for merely making a dent in Nadal's deserved reputation as a master on the clay:

Nadal's expertise on the red clay of Paris will prove decisive when play resumes. A mixture of relief at escaping almost certain defeat, mixed with fear of the same, will spur Nadal to produce his best on Thursday.

Nadal at his best will be too much for Schwartzman to handle, as the reigning champion will pull off a remarkable comeback. His reward will be meeting Cilic in the final, a player who has steadily found his feet on the Grand Slam stage.

The Croatian was a finalist at Wimbledon in 2017, before also reaching the final of the 2018 Australian Open. More important, he has also gained a comfort on clay recently, per the Roland Garros official website: "Cilic only won his first clay-court title last season in Istanbul before he went on to reach his first Roland-Garros quarter-final – the only major at which he had not reached that stage – on his 11th attempt."

Cilic has a knack for seeing his way through tight matches. Things are close against an in-form Del Potro, but third seed Cilic can edge the tiebreak to claim the first set, before taking control in the second.