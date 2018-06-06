One 2018 Trade Season Prediction for Each MLB Team

0 of 30

There will be no rest for the weary in Major League Baseball front offices once the draft is concluded. After all, the summer trade season is up next.

We have a few ideas for how it's going to shake out.

Ahead are predictions for what each of MLB's 30 teams will do between now and the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. For buyers, this involves speculating on which trade targets will fill needs. For sellers, it means looking at who might stay. For teams in between, it means projecting which way they'll ultimately lean.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.

Note: All records and stats accurate through play on Monday.