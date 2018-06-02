Former Giants TE, Super Bowl Champ Bear Pascoe Now a Professional Steer Wrestler

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Former New York Giants tight end McKenna "Bear" Pascoe is looking to conquer another sport: He will become a rookie steer wrestler in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

According to Elliott Stern of the Lompoc Record, Pascoe is taking part in the 75th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo at the Unocal Event Center in Santa Maria, California, this weekend.

The 32-year-old Pascoe is best known for his seven-year NFL career with the Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions.

After the San Francisco 49ers selected Pascoe in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL draft out of Fresno State, he eventually caught on with the G-Men.

His greatest moment came during the 2011 season, when he and the Giants beat the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl XLVI. Pascoe caught four passes for 33 yards in that game, and he caught a touchdown in New York's NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers.

During his career, Pascoe finished with 40 receptions for 336 yards and two touchdowns.

Pascoe told Stern that he gets a great deal of enjoyment out of steer wrestling: "With steer wrestling, you get to ride fast, jump off a horse going 20-25 miles and hour, and try to tackle a steer. It's sort of like being a defensive end. Rodeo is almost as much fun as football and I had some pretty darn good times playing football."

The rodeo circuit is a family affair for Pascoe, as his wife, Katie Pascoe, is a barrel racer for the Women's Professional Rodeo Association.