French Open 2018: Saturday Results, Highlights, Scores Recap from Roland Garros

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Maria Sharapova affirmed her credentials as a genuine contender for glory at the 2018 French Open on Saturday as she blitzed past Karolina Pliskova.

Sharapova, a two-time champion at Roland Garros, has shone on her first appearance at the competition since 2015 and dropped just three games against the world No. 6.

Elsewhere, third seed Garbine Muguruza also stormed into Round 4 with a win over Sam Stosur. The big shock of the day in the women's draw came when Anett Kontaveit eliminated Petra Kvitova at the end of two tight sets.

In the men's draw, defending champion Rafael Nadal is in action against Richard Gasquet. Fabio Fognini was one of the early winners, as he edged a five-set thriller against Kyle Edmund.

Here are the results so far from Saturday at Roland Garros and a recap of the best of the action from the French capital so far.

Selected Saturday Results

Men's Singles

(18) Fabio Fognini bt. (16) Kyle Edmund, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Women's Singles

(3) Garbine Muguruza bt. Sam Stosur, 6-0, 6-2

(25) Anett Kontaveit bt. (8) Petra Kvitova, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4)

(10) Sloane Stephens bt. Camila Giorgi, 4-6, 6-1, 8-6

(28 Maria Sharapova bt. Karolina Pliskova, 6-2, 6-1

For the results in full visit the Roland Garros website.

Sharapova Shows her Class

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

With two wins at Roland Garros already in her career, Sharapova has a special affinity with the clay courts and would've been disappointed to have missed the last two editions.

It appears she's ready to make up for some lost time, as she crushed the world No. 6 in a lopsided encounter. Sharapova dominated with her power and aggression from the start, with Pliskova looking helpless across the net.

As these figures from WTA Insider illustrate, Sharapova was able to keep her opponent constantly on the back foot:

Muguruza is also looking capable of winning this tournament again, keeping up the sensational standards she has set at Roland Garros so far.

As noted by Christopher Clarey of the New York Times, she's been excellent in 2018:

The Spaniard, a champion here in 2016, made light work of Stosur, including a bagel in the opening set. When she gets it going on this surface, her combination of dynamism and power makes her tough to halt.

Kvitova won't be in contention, though, as her 13-match winning run was brought to an end by Kontaveit. The latter dug in tremendously and was on hand to win the clutch points in two tiebreaks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.