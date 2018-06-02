French Open 2018: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Saturday's Draw

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Garbine Muguruza kept up her excellent form at the 2018 French Open on Saturday, as she hammered Sam Stosur to progress to the round of 16.

Muguruza, who won at Roland-Garros in 2016, was the dominant force throughout the contest, dropping just a couple of games in a 6-0, 6-2 victory early in the day.

Elsewhere, Petra Kvitova's brilliant run on clay was brought to an end by Anett Kontaveit, who won their tussle with two tiebreaks.

Later in the day in the men's draw, Rafael Nadal, chasing an 11th French Open, is in action against home hope Richard Gasquet. Third seed Marin Cilic will take to the court against Steve Johnson.

Selected Saturday Results

Women's Singles

(3) Garbine Muguruza bt. Sam Stosur, 6-0 6-2

(25) Anett Kontaveit bt. (8) Petra Kvitova, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4)

(10) Sloane Stephens bt. Camila Giorgi, 4-6 6-1 8-6

(28 Maria Sharapova bt. Karolina Pliskova, 6-2 6-1

For the results in full visit the Roland-Garros website.

Replay TV Schedule (U.S.)

Replay: Tennis Channel, 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports App, NBC Sports Live

Replay TV Schedule (UK)

Replay: Eurosport 1, 8 p.m. BST

Live Stream: Eurosport Player app

Muguruza Makes a Statement

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Ever since a tight opening set in her first game of the tournament against Svetlana Kuznetsova, Muguruza has been superior to every opponent she's faced in every stanza.

Saturday was no different, as a potentially testing Round 3 match with Stosur was overcome with consummate ease. Muguruza was the standout player in every area, leaving the Australian flummoxed and on the end of a bagel in the first set.

Stosur did manage to get two games on the board in the second set, although Muguruza proved irresistible in the main. Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times thinks she could triumph again on the Paris clay:

Next up for the 2016 French Open champion is a meeting with Lesia Tsurenko, who upset Magdalena Rybarikova on Saturday in straight sets.

One of Muguruza's main rivals for the title later in the competition is out, though, as Kvitova was shocked by the impressive Kontaveit on Saturday.

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/Getty Images

After two tight sets, the Estonian who prevailed, edging both in tiebreaks. Per the WTA Insider Twitter account, Kontaveit's victory brought an end to an excellent run for Kvitova:

The match of the day was the battle between Sloane Stephens and Camila Giorgi, as the latter twice had the chance to serve out the match in a decider and was broken on both occasions.

Stephens, the U.S. Open champion, showed tremendous heart to win 8-6 in the third. Next up, Stephens will be a battle with Kontaveit.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Maria Sharapova, meanwhile, turned in her best performance of the tournament, as she trounced former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in straight sets.

The 2008 and 2014 champion bullied her opponent from the off in the type of display that will stir memories of years gone by. Based on this evidence, Sharapova is a serious contender to add to her haul of five Grand Slams at her first Roland-Garros appearance since 2015.