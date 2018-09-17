Rapoport: LeSean McCoy Fractured Ribs vs. Chargers, Will Try to Play vs. Vikings

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy suffered fractured ribs in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers but will attempt to continue playing.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news.

McCoy, 30, has rushed for 1,000 or more yards in six of his last eight seasons and hasn't rushed for fewer than 800 yards since his rookie campaign in 2009. Last year, he posted 1,138 rushing yards and six touchdowns, adding 59 receptions for 448 yards and another two scores. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 84.4 (ninth among halfbacks).

He has just 61 yards on 16 carries through two weeks in 2018.

The Bills finished sixth in rushing in 2017 (126.1 yards per game). And behind that running game, Buffalo ended a 17-year playoff drought.

In 2018, McCoy was once again expected to be a pillar of the team's offense, alongside wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones and tight end Charles Clay. The Bills need that group to be productive for rookie starting quarterback Josh Allen.

If McCoy misses time, Chris Ivory would step into the starting role.