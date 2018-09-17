Rapoport: LeSean McCoy Fractured Ribs vs. Chargers, Will Try to Play vs. Vikings

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Running back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the start of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy suffered fractured ribs in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers but will attempt to continue playing.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news.

McCoy, 30, has rushed for 1,000 or more yards in six of his last eight seasons and hasn't rushed for fewer than 800 yards since his rookie campaign in 2009. Last year, he posted 1,138 rushing yards and six touchdowns, adding 59 receptions for 448 yards and another two scores. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 84.4 (ninth among halfbacks).

He has just 61 yards on 16 carries through two weeks in 2018.

The Bills finished sixth in rushing in 2017 (126.1 yards per game). And behind that running game, Buffalo ended a 17-year playoff drought.

In 2018, McCoy was once again expected to be a pillar of the team's offense, alongside wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones and tight end Charles Clay. The Bills need that group to be productive for rookie starting quarterback Josh Allen.

If McCoy misses time, Chris Ivory would step into the starting role.

Related

    Philip Rivers Thinks Josh Allen Has the Right Approach

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Philip Rivers Thinks Josh Allen Has the Right Approach

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: Browns to Get 'Legit' Return for Gordon

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Browns to Get 'Legit' Return for Gordon

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jags' Starting LT Robinson Tears ACL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jags' Starting LT Robinson Tears ACL

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Eli Can't Win Without Help from O-Line

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eli Can't Win Without Help from O-Line

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report