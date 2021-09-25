Elvis Andrus Suffers Ankle Injury While Scoring GW Run for A's vs. Astros

John Hefti/Associated Press

Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus suffered an ankle injury while scoring the game-winning run in Saturday's game against the Houston Astros.

Starling Marte's walk-off double scored Andrus from first base, but the former All-Star was noticeably hobbling around third base and fell to the ground after touching home plate.

A's manager Bob Melvin told reporters after the game that Andrus "felt a pop in his ankle" and will undergo X-rays.

Andrus spent the first 12 years of his MLB career with the Texas Rangers before getting traded to the A's during the offseason as part of a deal that sent outfielder and designated hitter Khris Davis to Texas.

In 2018, Andrus missed extended time after suffering a broken elbow brought on by getting hit by a pitch. In 97 games that year, Andrus hit .256 with six home runs and 33 RBI.

He managed to bounce back in 2019, though, with a .275 average, 12 homers, 72 RBI and 31 steals in 147 games, marking one of his best offensive campaigns to date.

Andrus' career year came back in 2017 when he hit .297 and stole 25 bases while setting personal bests with 20 home runs and 88 RBI.

He had never previously hit more than eight home runs in a single season, but he managed to become a true speed-power threat that season.

Last season was a struggle for Andrus, as it was for many players who had a hard time adjusting to the COVID-shortened campaign. In 29 games, he hit just .194 with three homers and seven RBI. The 33-year-old has a .241/.290/.318 slash line so far this season.

Although he has never won a Gold Glove, the Venezuelan is a solid defender who provided the Rangers with strong play at shortstop for over a decade.

Prior to 2018, he had appeared in at least 145 games in each of his first nine campaigns with the Rangers. His durability has come into question since then, though.

For as long as Andrus is on the shelf, the A's will be hurting for depth at the shortstop position and figure to miss his experience. Josh Harrison and Chad Pinder would be among the options to fill in for Andrus at short.