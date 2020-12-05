Former Titans, Buccaneers, Patriots RB LeGarrette Blount Retires After 9 Seasons

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Running back LeGarrette Blount announced Friday he's calling it a career after nine NFL seasons and three Super Bowl rings.

Despite running for more than 1,000 yards with Oregon in 2008, Blount entered the league as an undrafted free agent. He wasted little time making an impact on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a rookie in 2010 and finished his regular-season career with 6,306 rushing yards and 58 total touchdowns.

He recorded a head-turning 1,007 rushing yards during his first NFL season and played for the Buccaneers through the 2012 campaign before joining the New England Patriots.

He was with New England from 2013 through 2016, although he played the first 11 games of the 2014 campaign for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the Steelers cut him, he rejoined the Patriots for their march to that year's Super Bowl title.

Blount also won the Super Bowl with New England in 2016. He scored three touchdowns in the 2014 playoffs and found the end zone in the 2016 season's AFC Championship Game against the Steelers.

The 2016 campaign also saw the best regular-season effort of his career thanks to his 1,161 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

While he struggled with inconsistency in 2018 for the Detroit Lions and didn't play in 2019, his success had continued in 2017 for the champion Philadelphia Eagles. He had 766 rushing yards in the regular season and three touchdowns in the playoffs, including one in the Super Bowl against his former Patriots team.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Blount's journey from undrafted free agent to a critical piece of three Super Bowl rosters is notable, and he even acknowledged there was little left for him to do when explaining why he left the Patriots to join the Eagles before the 2017 campaign.

"This is a perfect fit for me," Blount said, per Doug Kyed of NESN. "I've done everything I wanted to do. I won two Super Bowls with those guys. I don't regret a single second of being there because I loved it there. They had some of the best years of football that you could ever remember."

He added his third ring with Philly, further solidifying what was an impressive career.

Rather than play another season with a physical style of running at 33 years old, Blount has ended his career after serving as a postseason fixture.