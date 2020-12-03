Philip Rivers Playing with 'Really Bad' Foot Injury, Colts' Quenton Nelson Says

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is playing through a significant foot injury, according to Colts guard Quenton Nelson.

Per Stephen Holder of The Athletic, Nelson said Rivers is dealing with "a really bad problem with his foot."

The 38-year-old NC State product has been one of the NFL's most reliable signal-callers since taking the reins of the Los Angeles Chargers' offense for good in the 2006 season. He compiled six seasons with at least 30 touchdown passes before leaving to sign with the Colts in March.

So far this season, Rivers is completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,978 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions for the 7-4 Colts.

Rivers has also remained durable throughout his professional career. He entered the 2020 campaign having gone 14 straight years without missing a start, giving him the longest active streak in the NFL.

Although he has not missed a game this season, Rivers' practice time has been limited in recent weeks due to the foot ailment he is dealing with.

On Wednesday, the Colts listed Rivers as a non-participant in practice, meaning it isn't necessarily a lock that he will be healthy enough to play Sunday against the Houston Texans.

If Rivers is in too much pain to start Sunday, Jacoby Brissett will regain control of the Colts' offense. He posted an 88.0 passer rating as the team's starter in 2019, and he scored two one-yard touchdowns on sneaks in last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans.



Brissett has shown that he is capable of being a solid caretaker for the Colts offense, but Rivers is better at hurting teams through the air, and his experience edge makes a big difference as well.

The Colts haven't given any indication yet that Rivers won't play Sunday, but Brissett is on standby in case his foot injury continues to get worse.