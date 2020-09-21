Nolan Arenado Placed on IL by Rockies with Shoulder Injury

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Colorado Rockies announced third baseman Nolan Arenado was placed on the 10-day injured list with left AC joint inflammation and a left shoulder bone bruise.

The stint is retroactive to Sunday.

The 29-year-old has been one of the most durable players in Major League Baseball of late and appeared in 155 or more games every season from 2015 through 2019.

Scoring runs is rarely a problem in Colorado, but the absence of Arenado leaves a significant void for Rockies manager Bud Black to fill. He led the National League in RBI in 2015 and 2016, and he led or tied for the league lead in homers three times since 2015. He also led the NL in doubles in 2017.

Last season, Arenado continued his offensive tear with a robust .315/.379/.583 slash line with 41 homers and 118 RBI in 155 games. He has a .253/.303/.434 slash line through 48 games in 2020.



Arenado has been one of the best players in Major League Baseball since 2015. The California native has won the Gold Glove in each of his seven seasons.

The Rockies rewarded his efforts in February 2019 with an eight-year contract extension worth $260 million.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Without their franchise player available, the Rockies will likely insert Ryan McMahon or Garrett Hampson into the lineup at the hot corner.