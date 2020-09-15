Emmanuel Sanders, Jared Cook Fantasy Outlook After Michael Thomas' Injury

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas suffered a high ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will reportedly be out for a significant time.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network said Thomas is "expected to miss several weeks."

Now in his fifth NFL season, Thomas has been a standout for the Saints and for fantasy owners. He is coming off an incredible 2019 campaign in which he tallied 149 catches and 1,725 yards—both league-leading totals—as well as nine touchdowns.

Emmanuel Sanders could get a majority of the work with Thomas out of the lineup. The veteran wideout has three seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards.

The 33-year-old may not be fully accustomed to the new offense just yet in his first season with the Saints, but he has been a WR1 in the past and will benefit from catching passes from Drew Brees.

Jared Cook was likely already starting in fantasy circles at tight end, which is not as deep as wide receiver. All this injury to Thomas does is raise his already high ceiling after he posted 705 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches last year with New Orleans.

Don't hesitate to put Sanders and Cook in your starting lineup moving forward.