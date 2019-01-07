Liverpool's Dejan Lovren Suffers Injury vs. Wolves, Replaced by Ki-Jana Hoever

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Liverpool have suffered an injury blow with centre-back Dejan Lovren being forced off during their FA Cup third-round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday due to injury:

The defender is a divisive figure among Liverpool fans and hasn't always performed to his best at Anfield, particularly earlier in his Reds career.

He has looked somewhat improved under Jurgen Klopp, but a number of his showings recently have been far from convincing.

His injury is particularly poorly timed as Liverpool are already without Joe Gomez and Joel Matip due to injury.

Lovren therefore remains an important part of Klopp's plans in central defence alongside Virgil van Dijk, and having him absent isn't ideal.

The Croatia international was replaced by 16-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever at Molineux, with the youngster making history when he took to the pitch:

He went on to partner Fabinho in the centre of the Liverpool defence, the Brazilian showing his versatility in moving from his usual midfield position to a defensive role.

