Todd Gurley Out with Injury Despite Being Expected to Play vs. Cardinals

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley won't play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, Myles Simmons of the team's official website confirmed.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier Sunday that the Rams were planning to have Gurley available even though he's dealing with a knee injury.

Regardless of severity, an injury to Gurley is the last thing the Rams can afford.

The heartbeat of L.A.'s offense, Gurley thrived during his first year under head coach Sean McVay in 2017. He finished with a league-leading 2,093 yards and 19 touchdowns from scrimmage.

Now in his second season working alongside the NFL's reigning Coach of the Year, Gurley has been on a historic tear with 1,251 rushing yards, 580 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns through 14 games.

Without Gurley active, the Rams will have to rely on C.J. Anderson and Justin Davis to shoulder the rushing workload against the Cardinals.