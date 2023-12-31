Report: Commanders Were 'Tired' of Trying to Get Chase Young to Play within Scheme

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders were reportedly frustrated with defensive end Chase Young before dealing him to the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the trade deadline this season.

According to ESPN's John Keim, the Commanders had no plans to sign Young to a long-term contract extension, and they had "grown tired of trying to get him to play within their system."

Washington selected Young with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Ohio State, and the move initially paid dividends, as he recorded 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles during his debut season en route to a Pro Bowl selection and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

However, injuries limited Young to a total of 12 games over the next two seasons, and he recorded just 1.5 sacks during that stretch.

The Commanders decided against exercising the fifth-year option in Young's rookie contract, meaning he entered the 2023 season as an impending free agent.

Young largely remained healthy this season, registering five sacks in seven games for the Commanders before they traded him to San Francisco for a 2024 third-round draft pick.

Since getting deal to the Niners, Young has seven tackles and 2.5 sacks in seven games, giving him a total of 7.5 sacks on the season, which matches his career high.

In addition to Young, the Commanders dealt Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears at the deadline, meaning they are essentially starting from scratch with their group of pass-rushers.

Since trading Young and Sweat, the Commanders are just 1-6, and they have fallen to 4-11 on the season.