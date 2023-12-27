Jaylon Smith, Steelers Agree to Contract; Former Cowboys LB Was Waived by Raiders

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Free agent linebacker Jaylon Smith has signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per his agent Doug Henderson.

Per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, the Steelers intend to place Smith on the practice squad first.

Smith has taken an NFL field for seven seasons. He's played for the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Silver and Black signed Smith off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad on Nov. 2. He played in one game for the Raiders, a 30-6 win over the Giants on Nov. 5. Smith registered two solo tackles. Las Vegas waived Smith on Nov. 22.

Smith's last full season came with the Giants in 2022. He finished second on Big Blue with 88 tackles. His best days came with Dallas, where he averaged 139 tackles from 2018-2020. Smith earned Pro Bowl honors in 2019.

He starred at Notre Dame before entering the NFL. Smith was set to be a high first-round draft pick in 2016 but suffered a torn ACL and MCL during the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State. Dallas selected Smith 34th overall, and Smith sat the 2016 season to recover.

He's enjoyed an incredible comeback since that moment to carve out a productive career.

Now he's latched on with the Steelers, who are still in the playoff race. Pittsburgh enters its game at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with an 8-7 record, tied with three other teams for the third and final AFC wild card spot.