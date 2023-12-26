49ers' Brock Purdy Suffers Stinger Injury vs. Ravens; Replaced by Sam Darnold

49ers' Brock Purdy Suffers Stinger Injury vs. Ravens; Replaced by Sam DarnoldDecember 26, 2023
Loren Elliott/Getty Images
In the midst of the worst performance of his NFL career, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's night went from bad to worse.
Purdy threw a career-high four interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football before he suffered a stinger in the fourth quarter that caused him to be removed from the game and replaced by Sam Darnold.
Darnold made an immediate impact, throwing a touchdown later in the possession:
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.