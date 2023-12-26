X

NFL

    49ers' Brock Purdy Suffers Stinger Injury vs. Ravens; Replaced by Sam Darnold

    Doric SamDecember 26, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)
    Loren Elliott/Getty Images

    In the midst of the worst performance of his NFL career, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's night went from bad to worse.

    Purdy threw a career-high four interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football before he suffered a stinger in the fourth quarter that caused him to be removed from the game and replaced by Sam Darnold.

    Darnold made an immediate impact, throwing a touchdown later in the possession:

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Sam Darnold TD to Ronnie Bell 🌬️<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/8s7LmjYld8">pic.twitter.com/8s7LmjYld8</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.