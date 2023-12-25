Video: Giants' Tommy DeVito Reveals Yankees' Aaron Judge Paid His Dinner Bill in NYC

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge appears to be a big fan of New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Speaking with Peter Schrager of Fox Sports, DeVito revealed that he recently went out to dinner in New York City and Judge was sitting at the table next to him. DeVito didn't want to go up to Judge, but when he was ready to pay the bill, his waiter said the Yankees star had paid for his meal.

"I turned around and I was like, 'This guy knows who I am?' I turned around and introduced myself and that was an awesome experience because I am a Yankees fan," DeVito told Schrager (one-minute mark).

DeVito has taken the New York City football scene by storm since taking over as the Giants starting quarterback in Week 10.

"Tommy Cutlets," as he is also known, grew up in New Jersey and was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent this spring following a college career that saw him play for both Syracuse and Illinois.

The 25-year-old has led the Giants to a 3-2 record since taking over as the team's starter, helping New York improve to 5-9 on the season entering a Christmas Day matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In five starts, DeVito has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 858 yards and seven touchdowns against one interception, in addition to rushing for 161 yards.