Tua, Dolphins Celebrated by NFL Fans for Clinching Playoff Spot vs. Prescott, Cowboys

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa's late-game heroics helped lift the Miami Dolphins to a 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

With the Dolphins trailing by one point and just over three minutes remaining in the game, Tagovailoa orchestrated a 64-yard drive that set Miami up at the Cowboys' 11-yard line for a game-winning field goal by Jason Sanders. Sanders connected on all five of his field goal attempts, including a career-high 57-yard kick in the first quarter.

Tagovailoa finished the game with 293 yards and a touchdown without throwing an interception. Although the Dolphins weren't able to find the end zone outside of a Raheem Mostert score in the second quarter, the former Alabama signal-caller led consistent drives against the Cowboys' defense that allowed Miami to repeatedly get in Sanders' range.

With the win, the Dolphins clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive year. NFL fans admired the accomplishment.

Tyreek Hill was Tagovailoa's favorite target, hauling in nine receptions for 99 yards in his first game back from an ankle injury that caused him to miss the team's Week 15 contest. Miami's defense held up admirably against a high-powered Cowboys offense, sacking Dak Prescott four times.

Prescott completed 63 percent of his passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns, finding Brandin Cooks for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. However, Dallas' defense was unable to slow down Miami on the final drive of the game.