    Tua, Dolphins Celebrated by NFL Fans for Clinching Playoff Spot vs. Prescott, Cowboys

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 25, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 24: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to throw a pass during the first quarter in the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Tua Tagovailoa's late-game heroics helped lift the Miami Dolphins to a 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

    With the Dolphins trailing by one point and just over three minutes remaining in the game, Tagovailoa orchestrated a 64-yard drive that set Miami up at the Cowboys' 11-yard line for a game-winning field goal by Jason Sanders. Sanders connected on all five of his field goal attempts, including a career-high 57-yard kick in the first quarter.

    Tagovailoa finished the game with 293 yards and a touchdown without throwing an interception. Although the Dolphins weren't able to find the end zone outside of a Raheem Mostert score in the second quarter, the former Alabama signal-caller led consistent drives against the Cowboys' defense that allowed Miami to repeatedly get in Sanders' range.

    With the win, the Dolphins clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive year. NFL fans admired the accomplishment.

    NFL @NFL

    Jason Sanders' 5th FG of the game sends the <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlayoffs</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsMIA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsMIA</a> <a href="https://t.co/OTFvcaRlKi">pic.twitter.com/OTFvcaRlKi</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Tua drowns the Cowboys on Christmas Eve 🌊<br><br>Dolphins clinch a playoff berth 🐬 <a href="https://t.co/Yv0ehGyZs7">pic.twitter.com/Yv0ehGyZs7</a>

    Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ

    Tua and Mike McDaniel have orchestrated a perfect drive that's put the Dolphins in easy field goal range with 1:53 remaining in the game.<br><br>Cowboys have two timeouts remaining and a 20-19 lead, but Miami is in control right now

    Adam Beasley @AdamHBeasley

    Tua is 4 for 5 for 31 yards on this drive

    Will Manso @WillManso

    What a win for the Dolphins! Buries the can't beat good team theory. Tua was excellent and leads game winning drive. Jason Sanders game ball. Just huge. Clinch a playoff berth. Chance at division title next week. 11-4 first time in over 30 years. Noche very Buena.

    josh houtz @houtz

    THE DOLPHINS ARE 11-4, THEY BEAT A WINNING TEAM, AND THEY'RE HEADED TO THE PLAYOFFS!!!!!

    Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

    Championship drive from Tua and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a>. Two great football teams. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> aren't going anywhere either… Cannot wait for the playoffs!!! <a href="https://t.co/QKSytEKZdR">https://t.co/QKSytEKZdR</a>

    Simon Clancy @SiClancy

    I've always asked that Tua put the team in his back in the biggest moments and he did EXACTLY that on that final drive. He was excellent all game but when they needed him most he led the team down the field. A huge, huge win for the Dolphins. A narrative destroyer.

    Richmond Webb @RichmondWebb

    Congratulations to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a>. Great win. This felt like playoffs football to me. Great Christmas present. Enjoy and let's get ready for next week. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PhinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PhinsUp</a>🐬🐬🐬👍🏾

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and gritty run game lead Dolphins 4th quarter comeback for biggest win of the season over Cowboys.<br><br>Miami has clinched a playoff berth and now 1 win away from AFC East title.

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    HUGE WIN FOR THE DOLPHINS!!! <br><br>Beat a winning opponent ✅<br>Show toughness and grit ✅<br>Secure playoff spot ✅✅✅<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a>

    Tyreek Hill was Tagovailoa's favorite target, hauling in nine receptions for 99 yards in his first game back from an ankle injury that caused him to miss the team's Week 15 contest. Miami's defense held up admirably against a high-powered Cowboys offense, sacking Dak Prescott four times.

    Prescott completed 63 percent of his passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns, finding Brandin Cooks for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. However, Dallas' defense was unable to slow down Miami on the final drive of the game.

    NFL @NFL

    LET BRANDIN COOKS 🏹<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsMIA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsMIA</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UIg1XAk0MB">https://t.co/UIg1XAk0MB</a> <a href="https://t.co/TcBObhpOj1">pic.twitter.com/TcBObhpOj1</a>

    The Dolphins moved to 11-4 following the win, owning a two-game lead in the AFC East entering the final two weeks of the regular season.